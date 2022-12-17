As the 2022 NFL regular season comes to an end, rumors about Tom Brady's future are more alive than ever. Now, a former Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots has revealed he would un-retire if the quarterback calls him.

Former Super Bowl champion says he would consider to un-retire if Tom Brady needs him

Now, Danny Amendola, one of his favorite wide receivers at New England, has revealed he would come out of retirement if Tom Brady calls him in order to increase his legacy even more.

“I got enough football. I played for 14 years in the NFL, and played a lot of football," said Amendola on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "My knees feel better on Monday this year, watching football from the couch. Of course, if Tom called, yeah, definitely I’d have to go back, if he summoned me out of retirement. Tom's done a lot for me."

Amendola won two Super Bowls with Brady and the Patriots (XLIX and LI) before retiring after the 2021 season. But now, as the rumors say Tom could be returning to New England in 2023, the wide receiver could be doing the same to help him add an eight Super Bowl ring to his hand.