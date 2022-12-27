Now that he's been on both sides of retirement, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady knows how to handle the situation better, or so he thinks.

Tom Brady's first retirement was one for the ages. It didn't come from him, with NFL insider Adam Schefter breaking the news. Then, his father denied it, just for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star to confirm it shortly after.

But even when Brady said it and posted it on social media, people still speculated that it was just a matter of time before he was back on the gridiron. Nonetheless, most analysts expected him to be out for at least one season.

That wasn't the case, and Brady infamously announced his return to the field just 40 days after calling it quits. All hell broke loose at home, and his marriage with Gisele Bündchen paid the price for that decision.

NFL News: Tom Brady Makes Promise Before Second Retirement

So, all things considered, it seems like Brady should think things through before making such a big announcement. That's why he recently vowed to take his time to make a decision when that time comes again:

“Well, I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me. So whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out," Brady told Jim Gray on the Let's Go! Podcast. “I really don’t [think of retirement right now]. You know, I think what I really realized last year was you gotta be really sure to do that. And for me, you know, a lot of people have kind of gone through this situation. I’m going to take my time whenever that time does come.”

We're talking about one of the greatest, winningest, most beloved athletes in sports history. So, yeah, him walking away from the game is actually a pretty big deal, so he should most definitely act like it.

Also, he's already set with a new career for his post-playing days as an analyst with Fox, so he'll need some time to prepare and get ready for that new endeavor as well.