One of the best players in NFL history has said goodbye to football. Tom Brady decided to retire after 23 successful seasons and his dad has now shared his biggest concern about his son's decision.

An era has ended in the NFL with Tom Brady's retirement. After 23 campaigns, the quarterback has decided to finish his successful career this year, but his dad has now shared his biggest concern about his son's decision that is giving him a very hard time.

Tom Brady had to take the toughest decision of his football career at the end of the 2022 NFL season. The quarterback announced his retirement after 23 campaigns, and this time it is 'for good'.

The 45-year-old legend shared that he wants to spend more time with his family and that's why he's quiting football, but there's a huge concern about his decision that his father is really worried about.

Tom Brady's father shares his biggest concerns on the quarterback's retirement

Tom Brady shocked football world with his retirement announcement. In 2022, the legendary quarterback had a first attempt to leave the NFL, but he returned for his 23th season, which ended in the Wild Card round with a defeat against the Cowboys.

Even though everybody expected a second un-retirement, Brady has been very clear with his decision and he has said multiple times that he's not returning. This is a new phase for him as he will have to find something to do until he starts his broadcasting career in fall of 2024 and his dad is worried about that free time his son will have.

“I think he is going to have a huge void in his life,” Tom Brady Sr. said to to journalist Mark Leibovich. “Nothing will ever replace the joy Tommy had playing in football games, hanging with teammates, and joshing around in the locker room. Somehow he’s going to have to find a substitute for that, just like every other guy has.”

As said before, Brady shared that he'll join Fox Sports in fall of 2024 to start his broadcasting career. He's set to sign a 10-year contract for $375 million, making him the best-paid football analyst in the network.