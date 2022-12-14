Even though Odell Beckham Jr. wanted to play his second consecutive Super Bowl, his chances of going to this year's championship game might be finally over.

As the 2022 NFL regular season comes to an end, the teams are already preparing for the most important part: the Playoffs. Unfortunately for Odell Beckham Jr. it seems like his chances to play this year's Super Bowl might be over and he could already be thinking about the next campaign.

Everyone's desire is to play a Super Bowl, but Odell Beckham Jr. seems to want it more. After he tasted glory in 2021 by winning the title with the LA Rams, he now thinks he's more helpful for the big game and not for the regular season.

But as several doors have closed for him to join a team this year, the wide receiver might put an end to his hopes of playing the Super Bowl LVII with a very difficult decision he has taken.

Odell Beckham Jr. might not play a single game of the 2022 NFL season

The free-agency has not been very kind to Odell Beckham Jr. this year. The wide receiver is returning from a torn ACL he got during the Super Bowl LVI, a very rough injury for every player.

But even with the medical clearance, OBJ refuses to show he's ready to play. During his visits to the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys, the wide receiver didn't work out as he only wants to play until the games.

This situation cost him a lot. Bills and Cowboys have already signed a wide receiver each one as they couldn't see Odell Beckham Jr. perform, so they really don't know if he's ready or not.

After their denials, it seems like no team wants OBJ. Now, according ESPN, Odell Beckham Jr. is considering to sit out this season and sign with a team in March, after the Super Bowl LVII.

This move could give him more time to recover and be more confident. Unfortunately, he has said muultiple times that he doesn't see the point of playing regular season games as he's more helpful for Playoffs. With this statement, which team would want to sign a player for only a few matches and a huge amount of money?