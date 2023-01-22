The San Francisco 49ers are alive on their quest for another NFL title. Read here to check out when was their last Super Bowl win.

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the greatest franchises in NFL history. The list of legendary names is just amazing: Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Fred Dean, Charles Haley or Ronnie Lott. At the head coach position, the 49ers had two master minds in Bill Walsh and George Seifert.

Until the 2022 NFL Season, the 49ers have played in 16 NFC Championship games and have won 21 divisional titles. This year, San Francisco are the favorites to win the NFC and reach the Super Bowl. After a 3-4 start, the signing of running back Christian McCaffrey and the surprising emergence of rookie quarterback Brock Purdy have the team on an impressive eleven-game winning streak.

So, in the middle of another great run, thousands of fans wonder when was the last time San Francisco won it all. Read here to find out when was the last Super Bowl appearance and victory for the 49ers.

When was San Francisco 49ers last Super Bowl?

The last Super Bowl win for the 49ers came in the 1994 season under head coach George Seifert. They won Super Bowl XXIX in a 49-26 blowout over the Chargers at Miami.

After that victory, the San Francisco 49ers became the first franchise to have five championship rings. However, the Cowboys tied them one year later and then the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots surpassed them with six Super Bowl titles.

Though their last championship came in the 1994 season, the 49ers have played since that moment in two more Super Bowls: Super Bowl XLVII against the Baltimore Ravens and Super Bowl LIV facing the Chiefs.