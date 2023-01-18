Among the eight quarterbacks that will play in the divisional round there is one of them who is considered the biggest favorite to win his game and advance to the Conference Championship game.

NFL Playoffs 2023: Who is the best quarterback entering the Divisional round?

The 2023 Wild Card Playoffs are over and most of the expected teams managed to win their games and advance to the Divisional Round, with the exception of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers falling behind.

Two teams were waiting for the Wild Card game winners, those two teams received direct byes to the Divisional Round, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Two underdogs managed to advance to the Divisional Round, Jacksonville Jaguars and NY Giants, both teams are still considered underdogs since they are playing against two favorites in this round.

Who is the best quarterback entering the 2023 Divisional round?

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback entering the 2023 Divisional round, he leads the standings among the eight quarterbacks in the Divisional playoffs. Patrick Mahomes is the leader in five different categories: Passes completed, Pass attempts, Passing yards, Touchdowns and Passer rating.

The four top quarterbacks at the 2023 Divisional round Quaterback TDs Passes Completed Attempts Pass Yds Rating Patrick Mahomes 41 435 648 5250 105.2 Josh Allen 35 359 567 4283 96.6 Joe Burrow 35 414 606 4475 100.8 Trevor Lawrence 25 387 584 4113 95.2

Aside from Mahomes, an underdog quarterback who has a lot of skills to win is Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars, they played against the Chiefs, but Lawrence already knows what it's like to come from behind to win.