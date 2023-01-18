The 2023 Wild Card Playoffs are over and most of the expected teams managed to win their games and advance to the Divisional Round, with the exception of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers falling behind.
Two teams were waiting for the Wild Card game winners, those two teams received direct byes to the Divisional Round, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Two underdogs managed to advance to the Divisional Round, Jacksonville Jaguars and NY Giants, both teams are still considered underdogs since they are playing against two favorites in this round.
Who is the best quarterback entering the 2023 Divisional round?
Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback entering the 2023 Divisional round, he leads the standings among the eight quarterbacks in the Divisional playoffs. Patrick Mahomes is the leader in five different categories: Passes completed, Pass attempts, Passing yards, Touchdowns and Passer rating.
|Quaterback
|TDs
|Passes Completed
|Attempts
|Pass Yds
|Rating
|Patrick Mahomes
|41
|435
|648
|5250
|105.2
|Josh Allen
|35
|359
|567
|4283
|96.6
|Joe Burrow
|35
|414
|606
|4475
|100.8
|Trevor Lawrence
|25
|387
|584
|4113
|95.2
Aside from Mahomes, an underdog quarterback who has a lot of skills to win is Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars, they played against the Chiefs, but Lawrence already knows what it's like to come from behind to win.