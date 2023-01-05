The last game of the season could come next weekend for a lot of teams, with Green Bay being one of those near elimination. Find out what the Packers need to be in the NFL playoffs.

There are some very interesting scenarios in the race to be in the playoffs. The NFC has already six teams with a spot secured, but the Packers aren’t one of those. It will all depend on what happens on their next game for Green Bay.

The season has not been what most expected. After three fantastic years under Matt Lafleur finishing with 13 wins, there was a major setback following the DaVante Adams trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. The level that had Aaron Rodgers winning consecutive MVP awards also took a hit.

Their start was a 3-1 that didn’t show many concerns. But then everything began to go worse as their rivals saw their weaknesses mainly on the offensive side of the ball. The situation pointed to an early elimination being at 4-8, although that changed dramatically in the last month. Now they have a chance to be in the playoffs.

What do the Green Bay Packers need to be in the playoffs?

Green Bay currently hold the 9th seed in the NFC at 8-8. Their late surge has them in a great spot following four wins in a row. They are going up against the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions for that third wild card place, but their situation is a bit curious besides being below both.

The Packers are the only team that control their destiny in the NFC race. Green Bay only need to beat Detroit to be in the playoffs. That’s why the NFL put the divisional clash on Sunday Night Football. In that case they would obviously be better than the Lions, although they would also end ahead of the Seahawks even if they defeat the LA Rams.