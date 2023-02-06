With star WR Davante Adams openly recruiting him to join him in Sin City, Aaron Rodgers admits he could become the Las Vegas Raiders' next QB1.

Most NFL insiders claimed that the Las Vegas Raiders would pursue Tom Brady this offseason. They're moving on from Derek Carr, who has been granted permission to talk to other teams interested in his services.

But with Brady retiring for good this time — or so he says — the Raiders will now have to dig deeper into free agency and the trade market to find their new QB1. At least there's no shortage of options.

Apparently, the Raiders have already set their sights on the second-best potentially-available QB: Aaron Rodgers, who's once again hinting at the possibility of leaving the Green Bay Packers. Notably, Rodgers is already having some fun with Raiders Nation.

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers Says He Could Join Raiders

"It's fun to be here. It's a great event, the fans are amazing," Rodgers said at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament. "A lot of people are yelling different teams they want me to come to next year which has been fun. We got a little inside bet on which team's gonna the most fan but it's been fun."

"I'm just gonna say the predominant team that we hear as we're walking is the Raiders," Rodgers added. "A lot of Raiders fans are encouraging me. A lot of 'Davante misses you' comments. So we're having some fun with it. It's a great event for the fans to come out here. Hopefully we can get back on the course."

Davante Adams Wants A Reunion With Rodgers

Adams openly admitted that he's started recruiting Rodgers to join him in Sin City already. He's shared some comments on Twitter, and showered him in praise when asked about the prospect of a reunion:

“Would I be interested in having Aaron Rodgers throw to me?” Adams said at the Pro Bowl. “Yes. I would love that. … I would love to have that, and obviously, that would be a dream scenario. One that I’m very familiar with.”

Of course, the Raiders would still have to meet the Packers' potential asking price for their multi-time MVP. But adding Derek Carr to any trade offer would most definitely help smooth things up.