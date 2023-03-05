With the free agency arriving, the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their first challenge of the 2023 NFL season. Unfortunately, they are set to make a move that could have a huge impact on Dak Prescott as he may lose one of his favorite targets last year.

It is true that the Cowboys didn't live up to the expectations in 2022. Dallas was seen as a true candidate to fight for the Super Bowl LVII, but they fell short and were eliminated in the Divisional round against the 49ers.

However, the regular season was very good for them. Even though Dak Prescott missed some games due to a hand injury, the Cowboys offense was impressive. But now, the front office could be moving on from a key partner for the quarterback.

Dak Prescott is set to lose a key partner for the 2023 season

Even though Dak Prescott has requested more weapons for him for the upcoming season, the Cowboys front office may cut one of his favorite targets he had last year.

According to Dov Kleiman, Dallas is moving on from Dalton Schultz for the 2023 season. The tight end will become an unrestricted free agent and the Cowboys are not willing to offer him the long-term contract he's looking for.

This move would definitely have a major impact on Dak Prescott as Schultz was the second best receiver he had in 2022. The tight end registered 577 yards (10.1 per reception) and five touchdowns, just four behind WR CeeDee Lamb.

If they go on with this move, Schultz is expected to be the most attractive tight end in the upcoming free agency. As for Dallas, they could stick to Jake Ferguson, their 2022 4th-round pick, but they could see other options available on the market to replace Dalton.