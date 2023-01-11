Amid a huge organizational overhaul, the Cardinals may part with DeAndre Hopkins in the upcoming offseason. Let’s take a look at the potential landing spots for the star wideout.

It took only one day for the Cardinals to enter rebuild mode after a disappointing 2022 NFL season. While Kliff Kingsbury was relieved from his head coaching duties, general manager Steve Keim stepped away from his post.

However, more changes could be in the horizon for Arizona. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz of The Score, the franchise intends to trade star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

Hopkins, who still has two years and over $34m left in his contract, would certainly be a huge commodity on the market as many teams need to improve at WR. These could be the strongest suitors for the All-Pro wideout.

New England Patriots

The Patriots have plenty of work to do after missing the playoffs. With Mac Jones entering this third year in the league, now seems to be the right moment to start providing him with weapons.

Hopkins could be a great fit for New England, since he’s the kind of target Jones needs to continue making leaps. On top of that, the Cardinals WR has already shown the utmost respect for Bill Belichick.

Green Bay Packers

With Aaron Rodgers flirting with retirement or a move away from Green Bay, the Packers must take action if they want to stay competitive. Whether it’s Rodgers, Jordan Love, or another quarterback under center next year, improving the WR room should be priority.

The front office didn’t make any move to replace Davante Adams in 2022, which eventually proved costly. With Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb hitting free agency, it would make sense to make a run at Hopkins as WR1, while Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs continue to develop.

Chicago Bears

The 2022 season has shown how much the Bears need to improve at wide receiver. Justin Fields had no option but to try and run as much as possible since he lacked in reliable targets on air.

If Chicago wants to get the most out of its young quarterback, chasing a top WR is a must. With Hopkins possibly on the market, the Bears shouldn’t miss out on this opportunity. For the wideout, meanwhile, joining forces with Fields at a storied franchise could be an attractive idea as well.