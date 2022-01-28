The regular season is tough, but the postseason is the reward after all those weeks of putting up with the worst of opposing offenses and defenses. But not all teams make it that far in the playoffs, some play in the Super Bowl and lose.

'Super Bowl', are a couple of big words for some teams that have never been able to win one, despite playing in a big game like that they did not achieve the ultimate goal of defeating the rival to win the ring. It's painful to lose the final game of the playoffs, but so far eight teams have failed to win a Super Bowl ring despite playing in a couple of big games.

There are privileged teams that have won the Super Bowl more than twice, one of them is the New England Patriots who won most of their titles in the 21st century with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. Between the Cowboys, 49ers, Steelers and Patriots alone there are 22 Super Bowl rings.

Bad luck is something that affects the performance of the teams that play in a Super Bowl, there are particular cases of franchises that had to lose three times to win a Super Bowl, those were the Rams that lost three times and won only one title in the 20th century (1999).

NFL teams that played in the Super Bowl and have never won one.

The list of franchises includes teams that have played in a Super Bowl game but lost each time they were in the big game. The teams that never made it to the Super Bowl are not included, which are: Browns, Lions, Texans and Jaguars.

Minnesota Vikings: Close to the ring but in the 20th century.

The Vikings are one of the teams with the most losses in the Super Bowl, they have lost four times in the Super Bowl, the last time was in 1976, and before that season they lost in 1969, 1973 and 1974.

Buffalo Bills: The '90s were painful.

It's unbelievable that the Bills lost four Super Bowls in the 90s, the first time was in the 1990 season when they lost to the Giants 19-20. The other seasons that were losing in the super for the Bills were: 91, 92 and 93.

Cincinnati Bengals: Nothing to lose in the last century.

The Bengals have been rebuilt several times in the last 30 years, but the team hasn't found a way to win a Super Bowl. They lost twice, in 1981 against the 49ers and in 1988 again against the 49ers.

Carolina Panthers: A loss with Superman.

Two losses in the 21st century for the Panthers in the Super Bowl, after a couple of good seasons in 2003 and 2015 the team could not find a way to close those seasons with a Super Bowl ring.

Atlanta Falcons: Money only buys a stadium.

The Falcons lost a Super Bowl less than 5 years ago in the 2016-17 season against the New England Patriots. But the worst thing was that they won the first half of that Super Bowl game 21-3, that was the second Super Bowl loss for the Falcons, the first was in 1998.

Los Angeles Chargers: A name change.

The Chargers have a great future ahead of them with a new quarterback like Justin Herbert, but the team still has an outstanding debt with the fans, and that is a Super Bowl title. They came close to winning one in 1994 but lost to the 49ers 49-26.

Tennessee Titans: It's all in the past.

The end of the 20th century Titans was difficult, they were about to start the new millennium with a Super Bowl ring in hand, but the team lost in 1999 against the Los Angeles Rams 23-16.

Arizona Cardinals: Close but far.

2008 was the year the Cardinals came close to making history but there was a man named Ben Rothlisberger up front who was willing to win in what would be his first Super Bowl with the Steelers. The Cardinals lost 27-23 after trying their best to come back from behind in the second half.

