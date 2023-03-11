With the Cleveland Browns reportedly looking to move on from Nick Chubb, we take a look at the likeliest destinations for the star running back.

The Cleveland Browns aren't exactly a successful NFL franchise. It's been a while since they were a legit Super Bowl contender, and it doesn't seem like that's going to change in the foreseeable future.

A big part of the Browns' woes has come due to poor decision-making from those in charge. And that might as well come back to haunt them again this season, according to the latest rumors.

Apparently, they could consider moving on from superstar running back Nick Chubb to get under the salary cap. If that's the case, then we believe that three teams could be quite interested in his services.

NFL Rumors: 3 Potential Landing Spots For Nick Chubb

3. Buffalo Bills

This one's pretty self-explanatory. The Buffalo Bills have one of the best passing offenses in the game, but their running offense has been pedestrian at least. And while James Cook showed some promise, he's no Nick Chubb.

Josh Allen and the Bills need to do whatever they can to finally get over the hump and compete at the highest level. This kind of bell-cow running back might as well be just what they need.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles knocked on the door of another Super Bowl win but went back home empty-handed. And if we've learned someone by now, it is that GM Howie Roseman won't just sit and rest on his laurels.

Miles Sanders will be a free agent, and the Eagles already have a couple of solid backs to choose from. But once again, they've looked to stack their roster with talent, so they could be looking at an upgrade.

1. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins featured one of the most electrifying offenses in the league right now. Mike McDaniel brought some rock and roll to South Florida with that vertical, high-octane passing game.

But neither Rasheed Mostert nor Chase Edmonds was able to live up to the hype. Their running attack had some solid games, but adding a solid option at the position could take them to a whole new level.