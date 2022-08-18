Sometimes the enemy is at home. Deshaun Watson not only has to endure the extension to his punishment that the NFL and the Players Association gave him, but the backlash from a former Cleveland Browns player who found the suspension to be too short.

The NFL and the Players Association determined the new sanction for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct allegations against him made by two dozen women to be 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine.

Deshaun Watson's violation of the league's personnel policy had previously received a much lighter sanction: only a six-game suspension. This was determined by independent arbitrator Sue L. Robinson and would begin at the start of the next NFL season.

Once known the final sanction to Deshaun Watson, sought mainly by the NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, the reactions were not long in coming. One voice stood out, that of a former Cleveland Browns player, who is not satisfied with the punishment because he considers it too little.

Robert Griffin III explodes against the new sanction to Deshaun Watson

The Okinawa, Japan native showed no empathy for Watson, despite sharing a position on the field and having also played for the Cleveland Browns. Faced with the suspension handed down by the NFL and its Players Association, he raised his voice and expressed his disagreement, as he considers that the punishment does not match the size of the offense committed by Deshaun.

"The NFL had an opportunity to show it had learned from its ugly history on standing up for Women with this Deshaun Watson case and IT FAILED. 11 games and a 5 million dollar fine doesn’t fit what he was accused of doing and found to have done by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Sickening." tweeted Griffin III.

Robert Griffin III is currently on a career break after playing for the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. At 32 years old, he could still return to an NFL team, but in the meantime he is an analyst for ESPN.