From a football standpoint, there's no doubt that Bryce Young has all the makings of a future NFL superstar. The Alabama product is one of the most intelligent prospects we've seen in years, and he could turn an ever-struggling franchise around in no time.

The only problem is that he's barely 6'0'' and way under 200 pounds, and that doesn't bode well for an NFL quarterback. There are serious doubts about his ability to endure a full NFL season with all the physicality that comes with it.

That's why ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reached out to Alabama HC Nick Saban, asking him his thoughts on Young and whether his body and physical traits could lead them to success in the National Football League.

Nick Saban Defends Bryce Young From Doubters

“We’ve all seen the 6-4, 225-pound guy that can throw it like a bazooka, but he can’t make the choices and decisions; he can’t distribute the ball; he can’t throw it accurately,” Saban told Stephen A. “So who’s the better bet? I’m going on history, production, performance, and Bryce Young’s done it about as well as anybody.”

“I think history is the best indicator of what the future is going to bring,” the coach continued. “Bryce is not ideal height that NFL folks would like to see for that particular position, quarterback. But I think Bryce has played extremely well. He has no history of being injury-prone. Because the SEC — there’s a lot of folks in the SEC that end up playing in the NFL — and he plays against those guys every week. He’s never had a problem with injuries.”

“This guy plays quarterback like a point guard in basketball," added Saban. "He’s got eyes all over. He knows where everybody is. He can extend plays. He creates throwing lanes for himself, which is important for a guy his size. He can make all the throws. He’s smart. So he has a lot of the attributes from a psychological disposition standpoint that are necessary to excel at this position.”

Of course his former HC is going to endorse him and make a case for him being the best QB in the class. But Saban sure knows one thing or two, and it's true that Young dominated the SEC during his brief career with the Crimson Tide.

Will that be enough to convince scouts? We'll have to wait and see.