Coaching is everything in the NFL. If you don't take our word for it, just take a look at the New York Giants. Joe Judge made them look borderline amateur, and Brian Daboll led them to the postseason just one year later.

That's why GMs don't waste a single second letting go of their underperforming Head Coaches as soon as their season is over. And this won't be the exception to that rule, especially considering the available candidates.

Sean Payton wants to come back from retirement and coach in the National Football League again, and there will be no shortage of teams interested in his services. Here, we discuss the three likeliest destinations for him.

NFL Rumors: 3 Potential Destinations For Sean Payton

3. Arizona Cardinals

Somehow, someway, Kliff Kingsbury managed to have a losing record with Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech. So, why the Arizona Cardinals thought he was the right guy to lead them was beyond me.

So, Sean Payton would be a breath of fresh air in the desert. They have a broken locker room and desperately crave some veteran leadership. Also, he has plenty of experience with undersized quarterbacks.

2. Dallas Cowboys

It's not a secret that Jerry Jones has been after Sean Payton for ages. He's always been tied to the Dallas Cowboys' HC job, and it's not like you can count on Mike McCarthy to stay beyond this season.

The Cowboys are likely to lose to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. Jones has shown his support for McCarthy, but he's also proven to be not so trustworthy. He wouldn't hesitate to get his guy.

1. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos will never admit that they only hired Nathaniel Hackett in a desperate attempt to get Aaron Rodgers to jump on board and then just had to live with the results. But that was clearly the case.

Now, Sean Payton could try and make the most of that elite defense Vic Fangio put together while also finally revamping their ever-struggling offense. Also, he might as well bring Russell Wilson back to life.