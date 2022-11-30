With Matthew Stafford still on the shelf and John Wolford questionable with an injury, Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay could be tempted to take an unusual approach.

It's been a nightmare of a season for the Los Angeles Rams. Poor play, inconsistency, and a plethora of injuries prevented the reigning Super Bowl champions from achieving their true potential in 2022.

Now, with a wasted season, a shortage of draft picks, and most of their stars either on Injured Reserve or on the shelf, they'll likely just go through the motions and look for the season to be over as soon as possible.

Notably, that could also force HC Sean McVay to do some experiments, as he could feature both John Wolford — who could return after his neck injury — and Bryce Perkins in Sunday's divisional clash vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL News: With No Matthew Stafford, Rams Could Use Two QBs Vs. Seahawks

"I think we're going to work through that," McVay told the media. "It might be a combination of both. I think a lot of it entails. Alright, let's look at their body of work, and then let's take a look at Seattle and how we best feel is going to be the things that we want to try to be able to activate. I think both of those guys are potential candidates to play if not use both."

Stafford's Wife Is Worried About His Health

Matthew Stafford is unlikely to play again this season, as there's no point in risking further injury if they're not even going to make the playoffs. Notably, his wife, Kelly, recently expressed her concerns about his health going forward:

"I truly love watching my husband compete and do something he loves," the wife said on The Morning After podcast. "It's what gives him joy, therefore it gives me joy. But would I give it up in a heartbeat? 1,000 percent. I'd give up the football, the money, the fame, everything. I don't need that. I just need the man I fell in love with to be the same man for my kids and the life that we are going to live."

"I fell in love with Matthew because he was funny, witty, cute and a little chubby and kind and patient and just f--king smart," Kelly added. "It's scary to think that Matthew may not be around."

Stafford has earned a reputation for being tough as nails and playing through injury many times in his career. But he's not getting any younger, so it's time he starts taking better care of his body.