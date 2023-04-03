The Baltimore Ravens want Lamar Jackson to prove himself this year. According to rumors, the AFC North squad would be interested in signing a former NFL MVP to make them both compete to be the starter.

Lamar Jackson is having a really hard time this year. As he still doesn't find a team interested in trading for him, he is set to play for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. However, the 26-year-old might face competition for the starting role as the AFC North squad could add a former NFL MVP quarterback.

It is known that Lamar Jackson is struggling with his situation with Baltimore. The Ravens are making him stay this year with the non-exclusive franchise tag, unless he finds a team willing to trade for him.

If Jackson doesn't gets traded, he must stay this year with Baltimore. Unfortunately, it is uncertain if he would be the starting quarterback as the team's front office may add another player to fight for the job.

Lamar Jackson could face competition for the starting quarterback role at Baltimore

Lamar Jackson doesn't know if he'll continue with the Ravens this year. He's having a lot of problems to find a team willing to give two first-round picks for him and also offer a long-term deal to him.

It seems like Jackson will stay at least one year with the AFC North squad. However, he migh face competition as the Ravens could be interested in adding another MVP to the quarterback room.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin thinks the Baltimore Ravens should pursue Cam Newton this offseason. The 2015 NFL MVP wants to return and he even threw recently in front of multiple teams to let them know he's ready to play.

"Newton could function as a similarly run-heavy weapon either in relief of [Lamar] Jackson or in place of him as a last-gasp stopgap, even if Tyler Huntley — also a free agent — returns as well," Benjamin wrote.

There's a lot of discussion regarding this matter as some fans think Newton is not the solution, but others see it as a good move to bring more competition to the quarterback room.