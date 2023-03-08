Ahead of a challenging season for the Buffalo Bills, head coach Sean McDermott is reportedly considering a decision that could have a huge impact on the team in 2023.

The Bills were one of, if not the strongest Super Bowl contender at the beginning of the 2022 NFL season. However, the ending was once again disappointing for Buffalo as it failed to get past the divisional round.

The defeat to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals made a lot of noise in the organization, with coaching staff members losing their jobs while many free agents are not expected to be brought back.

While most of the pressure seems to be on quarterback Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott also has a lot of weight on his shoulders. With longtime defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier gone, McDermott would make a bold decision.

Rumor: Sean McDermott could handle Bills' defense in 2023

With Frazier taking a year off from football, McDermott could take over the defensive playcalling duties in 2023. According to WIVB sports director Josh Reed, it's the most likely scenario for the team:

"Bills head coach Sean McDermott is leaning heavily toward calling plays on defense this season. At the combine, I spoke with multiple people around the league who say they would be very surprised if that’s not the case."

It would make sense since McDermott has enough experience to handle the defense, though adding an extra responsability to the many tasks he already has will certainly be a challenge.