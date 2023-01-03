With the 2022 NCAA College Football Season over for most teams, one of the storylines will again be a potential return to the NFL. Now, multiple reports link the Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh to a team. Find out what franchise could be after him.

Next week it will be time to know the champion of the 2022 NCAA College Football season, but Michigan won’t be involved in that game. In the NFL there are also a lot of teams already out of contention, so a potential return of Jim Harbaugh to the league has already started to gain attention.

The Wolverines reached the CFP after a perfect year with a 13-0 record. Unfortunately for them, they were eliminated in the semifinals like it happened in 2021. This time was probably more hurtful since they were favorites against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

But with that defeat multiple reports came out about a potential exit of Harbaugh from Michigan. It’s not for doing a bad job there, of course. The possibility of a return to the NFL is what might make the Wolverines coach leave.

What team is interested in hiring Jim Harbaugh as their head coach?

Last year he was involved in this situation too. One of the franchises interested in interviewing him were the Minnesota Vikings, although they decided to hire Kevin O’Connell. At that time, Harbaugh said he was done pursuing a return to the NFL. But their most recent loss seemed to open that door again.

There are multiple reports now suggesting the Carolina Panthers want to hire him. According to Will Kinkel of Charlotte Sports Live, team owner David Tepper has already talked to Harbaugh about the job. The Panthers are under Steve Wilks as the interim head coach following the firing of Matt Rhule earlier in the season.