The NFL finally revealed its full schedule for the 2023 season with the New York Jets in multiple attractive games. One of those matchups that now has a date is Aaron Rodgers vs the Dallas Cowboys, a clash with a lot of history behind.

There are a ton of selling points in the NFL with different things that catch the attention of the fans. It can be classic rivalries between historic franchises, or it could also be a quarterback duel like Aaron Rodgers vs Patrick Mahomes.

In this case the clash is a mix of both. It has a top, future Hall of Fame signal-caller facing a great franchise like the Dallas Cowboys. Even though Rodgers now plays for the New York Jets, this bout is all about the common past between them.

A revival of those games between the former Green Bay Packers QB and the Cowboys was definitely among the best matchups for this season. To add even more drama there is going to be another encounter with the quarterback facing on the other side of his old coach Mike McCarthy.

When are the Cowboys playing vs Aaron Rodgers and the Jets?

McCarthy left Green Bay probably not in the best way regarding his relationship with the quarterback. Although he was able to land one of the most sought-after jobs when he was hired to coach Dallas starting in the 2020 season. This will be the second time they face each other, but it will not be the first time Rodgers takes on the Cowboys.

The New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers will play vs the Dallas Cowboys on September 17 at 4:25 PM (ET). This week 2 game will take place at AT&T Stadium. New York will be the visiting team, but Rodgers usually feels like home there. That’s the stadium where he won Super Bowl XLV when the Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25.

Aaron Rodgers’ record vs Dallas Cowboys

There is a long history between them mostly because they played each other in big games. The most recent clash was last season when Rodgers was still playing in Green Bay. The Cowboys took the lead that day by 14 points in the last quarter at Lambeau Field, but the quarterback managed to come back to win 31-28 in overtime.

The other big encounter featuring these two brands was the infamous match that had Dez Bryant as the protagonist in the playoffs. He was the main actor in a play that was ruled an incompletion, although some argue until today whether that call was correct or not. It also forced the league to review the rules on what was considered a catch.

Another big win for Rodgers included a tremendous game-winning drive to eliminate Dallas on the road in the 2016 divisional round. Rodgers is 8-2 vs Cowboys as the starting quarterback including the postseason, according to Stat Muse. He won their last four meetings and eight of their last nine. Something that should encourage Jets fans is that he has a 3-0 record visiting the Cowboys in his career.