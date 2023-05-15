This year the most special games are during the last months of the year, the best thing is that it will no longer be necessary to see everything on a TV but the games will be available online with live streaming.

The 2023 NFL season will be the 104th edition of the league with the Kansas City Chiefs as the defending champions after they won the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

There are no big changes for the 2023 season, but it is expected that at least multiple rule changes will be applied as regards tripping that will no longer be penalized with 10 yards but with 15 yards.

The season begins in September as it almost always has been and the playoffs will be at the beginning of 2024 with the biggest games to reach Super Bowl LVIII that will be hosted in Nevada.

2023 NFL Thanksgiving Games

The national holiday is celebrated on Thursday, November 23, 2023, only three games will be hosted during that day, those games will be part of Week 12.

Matchup (home vs visit) Time (ET) TV Free Stream Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers 12:30 PM FOX Fubo Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders 4:30 PM CBS Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM NBC

2023 NFL Blackfriday Games

That special day for sales and deals will be Friday, November 24, 2023, but sadly only one game will also be available as part of Week 12. NFL fans will be more busy shopping than watching the game.

Matchup (home vs visit) Time (ET) Stream New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins 3:00 PM Prime Video

2023 NFL Christmas Games

This time December 25 will be Monday so it will be the first day of the week but with three games, the most important of those three will be the Monday Night Football matchup between the Ravens and 49ers. All of those games will be part of Week 16.

Matchup (home vs visit) Time (ET) TV Free Stream Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM CBS Fubo Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants 4:30 PM FOX San Francisco 49ers vs Baltimore Ravens 8:15 PM ABC

The Christmas Eve games begin on Sunday, December 24, 2023, in total there will be 10 games typical of a Sunday in the NFL.