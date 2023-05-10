Last year the mayor of Cincinnati added fire before the AFC Championship Game with an unfortunate message, but this time he changed his tone. This is how he announced the date of the match Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals.

There are multiple big matchups in the NFL right now. Some of them include historic franchises, although the quarterbacks are another factor that could create rivalries. That’s the case for the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Cincinnati Bengals.

The best two players at the position facing each other is something every football fan wants to watch. What Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow are doing could definitely be compared to the clashes between Peyton Manning and Tom Brady in the past. Both seem destined to see each other often in the playoffs like greats like Manning and Brady did.

These players have taken their teams to the AFC Championship game the last two years. The Bengals won the first one, so they got to the rematch full of confidence. Among those enthusiastic people was the mayor of Cincinnati, who had a poor choice of words at that time. But now he decided to take another approach.

Cincinnati mayor trolls himself revealing the date for Chiefs vs Bengals

The mayor of Cincinnati is Aftab Pureval. After the Bengals won their first three games against the Chiefs with Burrow under center, he provided some bulletin board material. Before the AFC Championship Game he called Arrowhead “Burrowhead”, reminding everyone they defeated Kansas City a year ago to go to the Super Bowl.

Pureval even said that Burrow should take a paternity test to see if he was Mahomes’ father given their previous results. It was all so commented that Travis Kelce decided to come back at him after the Chiefs defeated the Bengals 23-20 with a last-second field goal. This a match between Super Bowl contenders, so everyone was looking forward to finding out when they are playing in the regular season.

"The Bengals play the Chiefs Week 17. And I've got nothing else to add", Pureval says in the video posted by the team. To make it more interesting the person behind the camera was Orlando Brown Jr., the former Kansas City left tackle that signed with Cincinnati as a free agent. Brown finishes with a funny line: “Yeah, I think it was better than the last time”. Leaving all the chatter aside, this New Year's Eve bout could be the game that decides the N°1 seed in the AFC.