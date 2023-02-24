Even though the Patriots quarterback took a few steps back last season, another team in the NFL is believed to see Mac Jones as a trade target in a dream scenario.

Mac Jones made an impression in his rookie season with the Patriots in 2021. However, his development may have taken a few steps back in his second year. Not only did his team fail to make the playoffs, but Jones almost lost the job.

At some point during the 2022 campaign, Bill Belichick didn't look sure on whether starting the Alabama product or Bailey Zappe. Jones eventually finished the season, but not in the way he was expected to.

Even so, with his rookie year still fresh in the memory, Jones is still a young quarterback with plenty of time to grow. That's why, according to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, trading for him would be a 'dream' scenario for the Raiders.

NFL Rumors: Raiders could trade for Mac Jones in ideal scenario

"In a dream scenario, the Raiders could acquire Jones without surrendering the seventh overall pick—perhaps by offering a few second-rounders or a future first-rounder," Knox wrote. "That would allow the Raiders to still land a blue-chip prospect in the 2023 draft while replacing Carr with a quarterback who has already proved he can play at a Pro Bowl level.

"The fact that Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was Jones’ offensive coordinator during the 2021 season can’t be overlooked, either. McDaniels knows that he can win with Jones, and while a trade for the 24-year-old might not be as spicy as a Rodgers deal, it would be a much better play for the Raiders long-term."

The Josh McDaniels factor has constantly linked the Raiders with any quarterback that had something to do with the Patriots in recent years. However, this is perhaps the most unlikely scenario both for Las Vegas and Jones this offseason.

There's no way the Patriots are trading him this year, so the Raiders will probably have to wait and see if Aaron Rodgers becomes available or explore the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo in the free agency.