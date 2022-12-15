Tua Tagovailoa is part of the future of the NFL. The quarterback will have a tough game in Week 15 of the 2022 season as the Miami Dolphins will face the Buffalo Bills, so here are his numbers against their partners at the AFC East.

There are four very strong teams in the AFC East nowadays, but it seems like the race for the title is between the Bills and the Dolphins. Both squads have very solid rosters, with elite quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa, respectively.

Regarding the Dolphins player, he has a very strong rivalry against the Bills. Now they'll meet again in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, so here's his record against the Super Bowl LVII favorites.

What's Tua Tagovailoa's record vs. Buffalo Bills?

Tua Tagovailoa entered the NFL in 2020 when the Miami Dolphins selected him in that year's Draft with the 5th-overall pick. Since then, he has faced the Bills four times, but not with a great record.

Before their Week 15's matchup, Tua Tagovailoa is 1-3 against the Buffalo Bills. This season they met in Week 3 and the Dolphins' quarterback got his first win against them with a 21-19 score.

His numbers against Buffalo are not great. Tagovailoa has a 58.8% accuracy in his passes with only two touchdowns and four interceptions. All combined gives him a quarterback rating of 69.5 against the Bills.

It would be huge for the Dolphins to get a win this week as they would close the gap between them and the Bills for the AFC East title. In case they don't get the victory, they would also complicate their Wild Card round ticket.