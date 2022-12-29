The Cowboys visit the Titans in a game with a lot of playoff implications. Read here to find out what happens if Dallas get a crucial win at Tennessee in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL Season.

The Cowboys and the Titans kick off Week 17 with a marquee matchup at Nashville. Dallas got a major win last Saturday at home against the Eagles, though Philadelphia didn't have quarterback Jalen Hurts. Dak Prescott's team already has a ticket to the playoffs and could be a real threat in the NFC.

The Titans are on the verge of elimination with a five-game losing streak. Furthermore, they have ruled out a lot of players for the game against the Cowboys. QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle), DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle), OLB Bud Dupree (pectoral), OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle), S Amani Hooker (knee), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), LB Dylan Cole (ankle) and DB Josh Thompson (concussion). RB star Derrick Henry is doubtful and is almost certain he won't play too.

With only two games remanining in the season, both teams have still a lot to play for if they want to be in the playoffs. Read here to find out what happens if the Dallas Cowboys beat the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

Will happens if the Dallas Cowboys beat the Titans?

The Cowboys have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, but, in case they win at Tennessee, the NFC East could still be within reach. Dallas would need a loss from Philadelphia against New Orleans to leave the door open towards the final week. The formula is simple. If the Cowboys win out and the Eagles lose both games, Dallas are division champions.

In case the Eagles don't help, the Cowboys will be the best-seeded NFC Wild Card at No.5 regardless of what happens in the final two weeks. If this scenario prevails, the most probable rival for Dallas in the first round of the playoffs will be the NFC South champion (Tampa Bay, New Orleans or Carolina).

Meanwhile, after a 7-8 record, the Titans don't play for much at all against the Cowboys considering they'll face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the last week of the season. That divisional matchup, regardless of the outcome with Dallas, will determine who is the AFC South champion and goes to the playoffs.