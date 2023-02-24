There could be multiple quarterbacks changing teams in the offseason, but one is for sure in that list. Las Vegas Raiders released Derek Carr, so he can already sign wherever he wants. Check out what could be his asking price as a free agent.

The quarterback carousel has been going since the season ended. There are a lot of names that could be suiting up in a different uniform later this year, although one of them will surely do so. That’s Derek Carr being now an unrestricted free agent.

The Raiders cut the QB before $40.4 million he had in his contract became guaranteed knowing they were going to move away from him. This decision was made on February 14, so the player has been a free agent since then. The former Las Vegas signal-caller doesn’t need to wait for the new league year to begin to sign with another team.

Carr is taking his time to decide his destination, though. He had a visit with the New Orleans Saints before being released, but he also did that with the New York Jets a few days ago. Now the question that remains unanswered is the salary he will be asking for.

How much could Derek Carr make as a free agent?

Finding the right quarterback is the main task for every team. This free agency will also have Jimmy Garoppolo, although Geno Smith and Daniel Jones could join depending on what their franchises do. Aaron Rodgers is not available to go anywhere else by his own, but the Green Bay Packers may be ready to trade him. In any case, signing any of these players will not be cheap.

Carr will be asking for at least $35 million per year, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN. The structure of the contract regarding guarantees or extension aren’t known yet, though that salary would put him in the Top 10 in annual average value. He would be ninth tied with Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and right behind Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys. What is still early to know is which team will be willing to pay that for the veteran.