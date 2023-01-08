The Cowboys have a lot at stake when they visit the Washington Commanders. Read here to check out what happens if Dallas win in Week 18.

After a victory in Week 17 at Tennessee against the Titans, the Dallas Cowboys seemed destined to a Wild Card spot in the playoffs. However, an unexpected loss by the Philadelphia Eagles with the New Orleans Saints changed everything. A big door was incredibly opened.

The Dallas Cowboys had already clinched a playoff ticket but, considering their 12-4 record, almost every scenario in the postseason suddenly became available for them. A divisional title in the NFC East or, if many things align, the long awaited home-field advantage.

The Cowboys are living their best moment of the season with six wins in their last seven games. In fact, it could have been better if they hadn't blown a 17-point lead against the Jaguars at Jacksonville. So, Dallas have only one game remaining on their schedule. Read here to find out what happens if they win at Washington.

What happens if the Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders?

If the Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders in Week 18 at FedEx Field, Dallas would need a loss from Philadelphia against the New York Giants to clinch the NFC East. In this scenario, the Cowboys don't control their destiny for the divisional title and need help.

Also, if the Cowboys win at Washington and the Eagles lose, home-field advantage throughout the playoffs would still be in play for Dallas. If the Cowboys indeed clinch the NFC East, the top seed will be for the Cowboys only if the San Francisco 49ers lose at home facing Arizona.

The 49ers and the Cowboys might finish the season with a 13-4 record if both win. In that case, San Francisco will get home-field advantage because of a better Conference record (10-2 over 9-3). So, Dallas need to beat Washington and wait for that loss by the 49ers against the Cardinals.

If the Cowboys and Eagles win, Dallas have already clinched a ticket to the playoffs as a Wild Card team. In that scenario, the No.5 seed is already locked for them as the worst case scenario. They would face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the postseason.