The New York Jets clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the start of Week 16 in the 2022 NFL Season. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

In a game with a lot of implications towards the playoffs in the AFC, the New York Jets host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. This matchup of Week 16 in the 2022 NFL Season will be played on December 22 at MetLife Stadium. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial). If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

A few weeks ago, the New York Jets were fighting for the AFC East, but now they find themselves out of the playoff picture after three consecutive losses: Minnesota, Buffalo and Detroit. With a 7-7 record, they have no margin of error. QB Mike White hasn't been cleared to return (rib injury), so Zach Wilson could get the call. If that happens, the two first picks of the 2021 NFL Draft will face each other: Wilson and Trevor Lawrence.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville won a thriller in overtime 40-34 against the Dallas Cowboys after being down by 17 points in the second half. That win put them with a 6-8 record. The Jaguars are not only alive in the Wild Card race, but suddenly they are just one game behind the Titans in the AFC South. They hold the tiebreaker over Tennessee and will face them for a second time in the last week of the season.

New York Jets vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 11:15 AM (AEST) (Friday, December 23)

Canada: 8:15 PM (ET)

China: 9:15 AM (CST) (Friday, December 23)

Germany: 2:15 AM (Friday, December 23)

Ireland: 1:15 AM (Friday, December 23)

Mexico: 7:15 PM (Mexico City)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 1:15 AM (Friday, December 23)

New York Jets vs Jacksonville Jaguars: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Amazon Prime Video, Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN, TSN.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports, NFL Game Pass.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Amazon Prime Video.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.

New York Jets vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Jets are a slight 1.5-point favorite at home. The moneyline is -120 for New York and +100 for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM New York Jets -120 Totals (Over/Under) 36 points Jacksonville Jaguars +100

*Odds via BetMGM

New York Jets vs Jacksonville Jaguars: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

Though the Thursday Night Football game of Week 16 between the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars will not be broadcast on NFL RedZone, you can check out the best moments of next Sunday's action by getting it here. Still, this matchup from MetLife Stadium will be available in fuboTV (7-day free trial).