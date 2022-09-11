The Jaguars have a top notch running back who will be available to help Trevor Lawrence win games. Check here everything about him and his personal stats.

The Jacksonville Jaguars begin the 2022 NFL Regular Season as underdogs, but now they have a new head coach who could turn things around within the franchise for everyone's benefit. Trevor Lawrence is a talented quarterback who could make a difference in 2022 alongside Travis Etienne Jr.

Travis is considered a top notch running back as he is quick and smart and during his time with the Clemson Tigers he proved he was destined to play in the NFL. Hasta ahora se espera mucho de Travis con los Jaguars.

The Jaguars have an offensive and defensive problem that is unlikely to be fixed overnight, but with their new head coach, Pederson, things could take a different turn since he is a Super Bowl champion (Eagles).

How old is Travis Etienne Jr?

Travis was born on January 26, 1999 in a small town in Louisiana called Jennings belonging to the parish seat of Jefferson Davis Parish. Travis Etienne is 23 years old in 2022.

Travis’ height & weight

People think he is a short guy but actually Travis is 5-10 (1.78m) tall, on the other hand because he is a fast guy for his position (running back) he stays under 220 lbs and currently Travis weighs only 215 lbs (98kg).

Etienne Jr contract with the Jaguars

Etienne was supposed to debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, but due to an injury during the 2021 preseason he missed the entire regular season. Travis Etienne signed a 4-year contract with the Jaguars for $12,898,138 which included a signing bonus of $6.7m.

This is how good Travis Etienne Jr was during his college time with Clemson

Travis played for Clemson Tigers from 2017 to 2020, during his school years he posted 78 touchdowns (70 rushing 8 receiving), 6107 yards (4952 rushing, 1155 rec), 788 plays, 7.2 average rushing yards, 11.3 average rec yards. His best year with Clemson, they were all, but the year with the most touchdowns was 2018 with 24 rushing touchdowns.