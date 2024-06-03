The Minnesota Vikings have secured the services of Justin Jefferson for many more years by making the star wide receiver an offer he simply couldn’t refuse, in a deal that’s expected to change the WR market in the NFL.
According to NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Vikings are handing Jefferson a four-year, $140 million contract extension. The agreement reportedly includes $110 million guaranteed and $88.743 million due at signing.
At the moment of writing this article, is a deal that makes Jefferson the highest-paid WR ever but also the best-paid non-QB in NFL history.
At 24, Jefferson has definitely given Minnesota reasons to break the bank, so it will be interesting to see how he responds to this massive extension. Let’s break down the numbers of the deal on a monthly and daily basis.
Breaking down Justin Jefferson’s salary at Vikings
Taking into consideration the four-year deal worth $140 million he signed with the Minnesota Vikings, Justin Jefferson’s money average per year is $35 million. That means the deal is worth $2.9 million per month.
