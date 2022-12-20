The Playoffs are closer than ever and every week a couple of teams are eliminated from the postseason race. Most simulations can predict about 90% of the teams that will play in the playoffs.

Until now, big favorites like the Philadelphia Eagles already have a guaranteed spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but they are not the only big favorites that will play in the postseason since the Chiefs and Vikings are also expected to reach the playoffs.

Last season's defending champions, the Los Angeles Rams, were eliminated from the playoffs race due to poor results related to the slew of injuries some key Rams players were suffering.

The 2022 postseason will be hotter than last season as most contenders are playing better than ever and some underdogs like the Dolphins have a solid offensive line.

Bolavip’s NFL Playoffs 2022 Simulation: After Week 15

First-Round Byes:

1. Buffalo Bills (AFC, 1st seed)

2. Phialdelphia Eagles (NFC, 1st seed)

AFC Wild Cards:

1. Dolphins (7th seed) vs Chiefs (2nd seed)

2. Rams (6th seed) vs Bengals (3rd seed)

3. Ravens (5th seed) vs Titans (4th seed)

NFC Wild Cards:

1. Commanders (7th seed) vs Vikings (2nd Seed)

2. Giants (6th seed) vs 49ers (3rd seed)

3. Cowboys (5th seed) vs Buccaneers (4th seed)

The Bills can keep the AFC's 1st seed but the Chiefs still have time with two weeks left to steal that spot and hope the Bills lose at least one of the remaining two games.

The Philadelphia Eagles don't have much to worry about since the 49ers and Vikings, despite being big favorites to reach the playoffs, don't have enough wins to steal that spot.