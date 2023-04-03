Odell Beckham Jr. is set to return to the NFL very soon. The New York Jets are interested in signing him, but the wide receiver has received an offer from an unexpected AFC team to prevent him from joining the Green Gang.

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. receives unexpected offer from the AFC North

ESPN reported this Monday that the Baltimore Ravens have offered Odell Beckham Jr. a contract to add him for the 2023 season. The wide receiver talked with the team last week and said that it was a very good meeting.

It has been rumored that the Ravens want OBJ to reconcile with Lamar Jackson by giving him a top wide receiver. According to reports, the 30-year-old is asking for $15 million a year to return to the fields.

As for the Jets, ESPN also reported that Beckham Jr. is waiting to see if they complete Aaron Rodgers' trade. If New York signs the quarterback, the wide receiver will follow him even though he doesn't get the deal he's looking for.