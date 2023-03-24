With the quarterback's future up in the air, the Baltimore Ravens have signed a former teammate of Mac Jones in New England in a possible attempt to persuade Lamar Jackson to stay.

The Lamar Jackson situation continues to be the biggest talking point in Baltimore. The future of the star quarterback is still uncertain, as the Ravens haven't given Jackson the lucrative deal he's seeking.

In the meantime, the organization is taking care of the rest of the roster. Of course, keeping a competitive team is the priority task, and even though Jackson is crucial for that, they can't sleep on other positions.

Therefore, the Ravens have recently pulled off a move to boost their offense. By stealing a weapon from Mac Jones and the New England Patriots, Baltimore may have tried to give Jackson a reason to stay.

Ravens sign former Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

The Baltimore Ravens have signed free agent wide receiver Nelson Agholor on a one-year, $3.25 million contract plus incentives, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz of The Score.

At 29, Agholor needs to get back to the level that had earned him a lucrative deal with the Patriots. The truth is he left a lot to be desired in New England after making an impression in Philadelphia and Las Vegas.

That makes him an intriguing addition, but if he can rediscover the level he found at the Raiders, then he could be of a lot of help for Jackson. Even so, Agholor may find himself receiving passes from another signal-caller in September.