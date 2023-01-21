Following Nathaniel Hackett's infamous and brief tenure in charge of the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson now wants a veteran coach leading the way.

To say that the 2022 Denver Broncos were a disappointment would be a huge understatement. Russell Wilson had the worst year of his career, and Nathaniel Hackett was way over his head from day one.

The Broncos still have one of the best defenses in the National Football League, and their young offensive core is quite promising. But their play-calling, decision-making, and clock management were just terrible.

That's why the organization didn't even let Hackett finish the year in charge of the team. And now that Sean Payton is reportedly eyeing a comeback, the Broncos' QB has taken the initiative to recruit him to Mile High.

NFL News: Russell Wilson Has Reached Out To Sean Payton

“Russell Wilson has contacted Sean—legally, by the way—through channels,” NFL insider Colin Cowherd reported on his show. “He wants Sean Payton. He needs fixing. He knows he needs fixing.”

Wilson Is A Big Fan Of Payton

The former Seattle Seahawks star has already shown some big praise for coach Payton in the past. He claimed to be a big fan of his competitiveness and how he led Drew Brees throughout the years:

“I've been around Sean, obviously at the Pro Bowl," Wilson said, per Sports Illustrated. "I’ve been around him across the league and I’ve played against them quite a bit. He's one of the world's best, obviously, a guy who has coached a Hall of Fame quarterback in Drew Brees, who's one of my closest friends and the guy that [I] got to know across the league and so many other great players."

"He's competitive as can be, he's a winner and obviously won a Super Bowl, and then at the highest level, I was able to be around him at the Pro Bowl and just the wizardry that you would have on the field was just magnificent," Wilson added.

Coach Payton should give the Broncos' job plenty of consideration. They have an elite defense, and he's a defensive-minded coach. Now, whether he can bring the Russell Wilson of old back remains to be seen.