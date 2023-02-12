A touchdown in a Super Bowl is worth gold, much more than during the regular season, but when both teams don't stop scoring it becomes a bloody show that everyone enjoys watching. Check here the new record.

The Chiefs' win over the Eagles by 38-35 sets a new scoring record in the Super Bowl

Usually the Super Bowl ends with a low score since the big game is usually hard, heavy and with few points. But this during the 2023 LVII edition the offensive lines were more lethal than ever.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl champions of the 2022 NFL season, they had to play like never before to hold the Eagles during the game, but in the end they won with a bit of luck on their side.

Patrick Mahomes was the Chiefs' quarterback during Super Bowl LVII, thanks to him his offensive line was able to score the necessary touchdowns to win the game, he had a total of 3 passing touchdowns.

What scoring record was set during Super Bowl 57?

Super Bowl 57 is officially the third Super Bowl with the most combined points among the big games with a final score of 73 points. The record for the biggest combined score in a Super Bowl was set in 1995 with 75 points as the 49ers won 49-26 against the Chargers.

Top three Super Bowl with most combined score:

1. Super Bowl XXIX 49-26 (75 points)

2. Super Bowl LII 41-33 (74 points)

3. Super Bowl LVII 38-35 (73 points)

The upcoming Super Bowls will likely be tighter than the most recent edition as defensive lines will be tougher to stop scoring plays, but at the same time quarterbacks will have better receivers to score more touchdowns.