Tom Brady is getting to know what life is after football. The 7-time Super Bowl champion is set to be the star of his own Netflix roast, but he doesn't want to hear any jokes about a specific topic during the entire show.

Football has been part of Tom Brady's entire life. He won seven Super Bowls in his 23 seasons, but after the 2022 campaign he decided it was enough for him and retired, this time for good.

A few weeks after announcing his retirement, Brady is trying to figure out what to do with his spare time. It seems like comedy is an option, as he's set to star his own roast on Netflix soon.

Tom Brady doesn't want to hear any jokes about his family in upcoming roast

It seems like Tom Brady will meet again with football until 2024, when he joins FOX Sports as their main NFL analyst. Until then, the former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback wants to spend time with his family and find a new hobby, which could be comedy.

According to TMZ, the 7-time Super Bowl champion is working with Netflix on his own roast. The show will include stars and people close to Tom to make jokes about him, but he doesn't want the guests to talk about his family.

In fall of 2022, Brady divorced Gisele Bundchen after 13 years together. Radar Online reported that the legendary quarterback has banned all jokes about this situation in order to protect his children.

“Tom is fine being the butt of jokes. Say whatever you want about him — but not about his family!” a source close to Brady said. “It’s the one rule that’s nonnegotiable.”