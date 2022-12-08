Tom Brady's NFL career is clearly not over. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wants to play for at least one more year and he has now opened the door to Sean Payton for a possible reunion soon.

Tom Brady opens the door to Sean Payton for a possible reunion in the NFL

Tom Brady has been taught by some of the greatest coaches in the history of the NFL. Now, he wants another one. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has opened the door for a possible reunion between him and Sean Payton.

There is no doubt that Tom Brady is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Fortunately, he has had the best coaches to teach him well and make him what he is nowadays.

As the legendary quarterback still doesn't want to retire, he sees another good head coach in his future. Now, he talked about the possibility of joining Sean Payton in another team soon.

Sean Payton is definitely one of the best head coaches in recent history. He had a terrific run with the New Orleans Saints, but he decided to take a break for the 2022 NFL season.

But now, there's someone that could make him return to the NFL: Tom Brady.

Sean Payton was invited by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to his Let's Go! Podcast on Monday. He was questioned about his future and a possible reunion in an NFL team next year.

“Who says Tommy’s coming to Fox right away? Clearly, we don’t want to get another team in trouble," said Payton referring to when they got the Miami Dolphins in problems for tampering in August.

“You never know what happens in the NFL,” Tom Brady said about the possibility of him joining Payton in another team. “So, who knows? I thought I was retired, I wasn’t. Who knows? You never know what the future looks like.”