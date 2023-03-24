Gisele Bündchen spoke about Tom Brady's retirement from the NFL. The reaction to the Vanity Fair interview from the former quarterback was very intriguing.

On February 1, 2023, the exact same date when he made his first retirement announcement in 2022, Tom Brady finally decided to leave the game he loves. The last few months had been very complicated for him on and off the field, especially after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Tom Brady married Gisele Bündchen on 2009. They have two children: Benjamin Rein Brady and Vivian Lake Brady. A few minutes after the official announcement, the Brazilian model replied him on Instagram: "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life."

However, during a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Gisele Bündchen revealed new details about Tom Brady and his retirement from the NFL. Brady's reaction to the claims by the model was very surprising.

Tom Brady 'reacts' to Gisele Bundchen's claims about NFL retirement

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Gisele Bündchen answered to rumors which pointed out that she supposedly gave Tom Brady an ultimatum about his retirement from the NFL. That information claimed that if Brady didn't leave the game, the marriage would be over.

"It's very hurtful. The craziest thing I've ever heard. Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart. What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It's not so black and white."

After the interview was published and became a hit on social media, the first response from Tom Brady was very intriguing on his Instagram acount. The former quarterback posted a quote by famous poet, Ralph Waldo Emerson.

"What is success?. To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; To earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; To appreciate the beauty; To find the best in others; To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or a redeemed social condition; To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded!"

Tom Brady added three emojis of red hearts in his Instagram story and many people wondered if he was referring to the explanation by Gisele Bündchen about his NFL retirement during the interview with Vanity Fair. The 'coincidental' timing didn't go unnoticed.