The greatest player in NFL history is officially retiring. Read here to check out all the details of the emotional announcement by Tom Brady.

Tom Brady, once more, has officially announced his retirement from the NFL. After a disappointing season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 45-year old quarterback said goodbye. Though last year, in the exact same date, Brady also confirmed he was gone, this time seems for good in 2023.

Following his college career at Michigan, Tom Brady was selected by the Patriots with the famous 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. After Drew Bledsoe got injured, Brady received the opportunity by head coach Bill Belichick and the rest is history. Six Super Bowls won with New England and one more with the Buccaneers to become the greatest player ever.

Now, there were many rumours about where he might continue his career. The Patriots and the Raiders seemed as possible destinations. Even the San Francisco 49ers with all their injuries at quarterback. However, in a very emotional video, Tom Brady confirmed his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons.

Tom Brady officially announces his retirement from the NFL

On February 1, 2023, the exact same date he made his first retirement announcement in 2022, Tom Brady finally decided to leave the game he loves. The last few months have been very complicated for him on and off the field. In a social media video, Brady sent an emotional message.

"Good morning, guys. I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so, when I woke up this morning, I figure I'll just press 'record' and let you guys know first. So, I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. So, really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I can go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

Tom Brady is the only player in NFL history who has won seven Super Bowls in his illustrious career. Among quarterbacks, Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw are the closest ones to him with four rings and, considering every position, Charles Haley follows Brady with five. There's no doubt about it. Brady will be a first ballot member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.