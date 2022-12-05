Tom Brady is always on the move and now he partnered up with Wilson to create the 'LFG' football. Here are the prices, models and how to buy one of the exclusive 300 pieces.

Tom Brady's legacy is getting bigger in the final stage of his career. Now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has released, alongside Wilson, the 'LFG' football. Here is all the information about it regarding prices, models and how to buy one of the 300 pieces available.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has tons of business as he wants to build a better future for him and his family. That's why TB12 has a brand named like that and now he has made some footballs with his signature on them.

As retirement is getting closer to him, Tom Brady wants to be remembered forever. Now, he partnered up with Wilson to create the 'LFG' football, but only 300 will be available for fans.

Price of Tom Brady's 'LFG' football

Wilson announced there will only be 300 pieces of Tom Brady's 'LFG' football available for fans. Each one of them has a price of $250.

Specifications of Tom Brady's 'LFG' football

This collector's edition of The Duke features Tom Brady's signature in red foil alongside his 'TB12' logo and the phrase "Keep going", both in silver. The back color is full black, very different to the brown that it is used on the NFL. Each ball is tagged with its number to identify its place in this exclusive collection.

How to buy Tom Brady's 'LFG' football

As said before, there are only 300 pieces available as it is a collector's edition. According to Wilson, those 300 footballs will be available only while supplies last and it can be bought on their official website.