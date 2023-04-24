These wide receivers created significant impacts in their respective eras in the NFL, leading to a lasting change in the league's history.

Quarterbacks typically receive most of the attention in the NFL, as their ability to complete passes to any receiver is highly valued by fans.

However, wide receivers have also gained significant recognition over the years, earning praise for their athleticism, strength, and ability to outmaneuver defenders. Some wide receivers have even become household names, achieving a level of fame comparable to that of quarterbacks.

The following 20 wide receivers have made waves during their careers and have earned legendary status in the league.

Steve Smith Sr

Stevonne Latrall Smith Sr. had a successful career in the National Football League (NFL), spanning over sixteen seasons. In 2005, he showcased his exceptional talent by leading the league in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns. This remarkable achievement earned him recognition as one of the best players in the league that year.

Smith also made a significant impact on the Carolina Panthers during his time with the team from 2001 to 2013. He is widely regarded as one of the best players in the franchise's history, having set several records during his tenure. Notably, he holds the record for the most total receptions (836), touchdowns (67), and receiving yards (12,197) in the team's history.

Sterling Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe's older brother, Sterling Sharpe, had a noteworthy start to his NFL career in the early 1990s. Although his time in the league was relatively short, spanning only seven seasons, he left an indelible mark on the Green Bay Packers and the league as a whole.

Over the course of those seven years, Sharpe made impressive achievements, ranking second in receptions and receiving yards, and third in touchdowns. He was also a three-time First-team All-Pro. Unfortunately, his promising career was cut short due to a neck injury, forcing him to retire prematurely.

Lynn Swann

Lynn Swann is undoubtedly one of the greatest wide receivers of the 1970s. He achieved remarkable success during his career, winning four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers and being selected to the Pro Bowl three times. Swann's standout performance in Super Bowl X earned him the title of Super Bowl X MVP, adding to his impressive list of accomplishments.

Swann's rookie season was marked by his exceptional skills as a punt-returner. He led the NFL with 577 punt-return yards, setting a franchise record for the Steelers. His talent and contributions to the game earned him induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001, cementing his legacy as one of the most accomplished and celebrated players in the history of the NFL.

Isaac Bruce

Isaac Bruce, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020, made a significant impact both individually and as a team player during his time with the St. Louis Rams. He played an instrumental role in the Rams' victory in Super Bowl XXXIV against the Tennessee Titans, contributing to the team's success and winning a Super Bowl ring.

Bruce's talent and skill as a wide receiver are reflected in his impressive career statistics. He ranks fifth in NFL all-time receiving yards with 15,208 and was recognized for his outstanding performance with an All-Pro honor in 1999. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl four times, further cementing his status as one of the league's top players. Bruce's contributions to the game have earned him a well-deserved place among the greatest players in NFL history.

Andre Reed

During his 15 seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Andre Reed left an indelible mark on the NFL. As a receiver, he achieved impressive career statistics, ranking 15th in all-time NFL touchdown receptions with 87, and ninth in all-time NFL postseason receptions with 85. His contributions to the game earned him a well-deserved induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014 and cemented his status as one of the greatest players in his position.

Reed's outstanding performance and skill as a receiver were recognized throughout his career. In fact, when he retired in 2001, he was the second player with the most career receptions in the league's history at that time.

Reggie Wayne

Reggie Wayne is considered an Indianapolis legend, having spent his entire 14-year NFL career with the Colts. He holds the franchise records for games played with 211 and wins with 142, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players in the team's history.

Upon retiring in 2015, Wayne's impressive career statistics ranked him tenth all-time in career receptions and receiving yards, and 24th in career touchdown receptions. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and contributed to the team's victory in Super Bowl XLI, further solidifying his status as one of the most accomplished and celebrated players in the NFL.

Andre Johnson

Andre Lamont Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest wide receivers of his era and a Houston Texans legend. Throughout his career, he earned seven Pro Bowl selections and was named to All-Pro teams four times, showcasing his exceptional talent and skill on the field.

Johnson holds numerous Texans receiving records, solidifying his legacy as one of the franchise's most important players. He was the first player to ever be inducted into the Texans ring of honor and retired in 2016 with an impressive career ranking of 11th all-time in NFL career receptions and receiving yards.

Fred Biletnikoff

Fred Biletnikoff is a legendary player for the Oakland Raiders, known for his ability to make flashy catches and lose defenders with ease on his routes, despite not being the quickest player on the field. He played for the Raiders for an impressive 14 seasons, leaving a lasting impact on the franchise and its fans.

Biletnikoff's career highlights include winning Super Bowl XI with the Raiders and being named the game's MVP. He was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988, cementing his place as one of the greatest players in NFL history.

Tim Brown

Timothy Donell Brown made a name for himself early on in his football career. He was the first receiver ever to win the Heisman trophy in college and was later drafted by the Raiders. During his NFL career, he made it to the Pro Bowl nine times and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. He is also the only player to retire in the NFL's top five leaders for both receiving and return yards.

Brown played 16 seasons in the NFL, spending the majority of his career with the Raiders. He finished his career with 14,934 all-purpose yards, which was the second-most in NFL history at the time of his retirement. Brown was known for his incredible speed and agility on the field, as well as his ability to make big plays in crucial moments.

Hines Ward

Hines Ward, a South Korean-American receiver, is considered one of the best Pittsburgh Steelers players of all time. He spent his entire 14-year NFL career with the Steelers, being drafted in 1998 and retiring in 2012.

Ward was a four-time NFL Pro Bowl selection from 2001 to 2004, and had a streak of four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He is also the Steelers' all-time leader in receptions, receiving yardage, and touchdown receptions, making him a beloved and celebrated figure in Pittsburgh sports history.

Marvin Harrison

Marvin Harrison was Peyton Manning's best sidekick. Colts fans definitely enjoyed the partnership and Harrison not only benefited from it, but also shone on his own. In his 13 seasons with the Colts, he was selected eight times to All-Pro teams. He also went to the Pro Bowl nine times and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Harrison is one of the best wide receivers in NFL history, currently ranked fourth all-time in career receptions and fifth all-time in receiving yards. He played his entire career for the Colts, retiring after the 2008 season with 1,102 receptions, 14,580 receiving yards, and 128 touchdowns. Harrison was known for his precise route-running, reliable hands, and ability to make tough catches in traffic.

Raymond Berry

Let’s go back to the 1950s and 1960s, when Raymond Berry was making waves in the league. Berry’s achievements during his time with the Baltimore Colts between 1955 and 1967 were remarkable.

He won back-to-back NFL championships in 1958 and 1959 and was selected to All-Pro teams six times. He caught 631 passes for 9,275 yards (an average of 14.7 yards per catch) and scored 68 touchdowns throughout his career.

James Lofton

James Lofton is a former American football player who played as a wide receiver in the National Football League (NFL). He is known for his longevity in the league, being one of the few players to have gone to the Pro Bowl in three different decades. Lofton's first Pro Bowl selection came in 1978, and his last was in 1991. He made a total of nine Pro Bowl appearances during his career.

Lofton was also the first NFL player to record 14,000 yards receiving, a milestone that he achieved in 1991. In addition to his Pro Bowl honors, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2003 in recognition of his outstanding career. Lofton played for several NFL teams during his career, including the Green Bay Packers, the Los Angeles Raiders, the Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Rams, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Charlie Joiner

Charlie Joiner began his career as a defensive back, but after receiving a big hit in his rookie year (1969), he switched to wide receiver. It proved to be a wise decision, as he went on to become a 2-time All-Pro and 3-time Pro Bowler.

Joiner was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996, and at the time of his retirement, he held the record for most career receptions, receiving yards, and games played of any wide receiver in NFL history. His career spanned 18 seasons, during which he played for the Houston Oilers, Cincinnati Bengals, and San Diego Chargers.

Art Monk

James Arthur Monk was a standout player for the Washington Redskins, holding the team records for yards from scrimmage (13,053), receiving yards (12,026), receptions (888), and consecutive games with at least one reception (164). He also won three Super Bowls, went to three Pro Bowls, and was an All-Pro selection twice.

Currently, he ranks 14th in all-time receiving yards with 12,721. Monk's exceptional career earned him induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history.

Cris Carter

Cris Carter was famously described by Philadelphia Eagles coach Buddy Ryan as someone who "all he does is catch touchdowns." Ryan's assessment wasn't far from the truth. Carter earned two All-Pro first-team honors and went to eight consecutive Pro Bowls. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Carter's impressive career spanned 16 seasons, during which he caught 1,101 passes for 13,899 yards and 130 touchdowns. He is considered one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history and was known for his ability to make tough catches in the end zone.

Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin is known by younger generations for his shouting on TV, but he was a great player during his time in the NFL. He played 12 seasons for the Dallas Cowboys, winning three Super Bowls and accumulating 10,265 receiving yards between 1991 and 1998.

Irvin was selected to the Pro Bowl five times in a row and was a three-time All-Pro selection. In 2007, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest wide receivers of all time.

Lance Alworth

Lance Alworth is a legendary player in the American Football League (AFL), who made a significant impact in the 1960s. He played for the San Diego Chargers for 11 seasons, from 1962 to 1972, and won every individual award possible during his career.

Alworth dominated the league between 1964 and 1969, leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and total touchdowns three times each. He also constantly broke franchise records and was selected to 7 AFL All-Star games. In 1978, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Terrell Owens

Terrell Eldorado Owens, the third player in NFL history in career receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, brought the whole wide receiver package to the field. Unstoppable in his routes, eccentric with his celebrations, and controversial off the grass, Owens played for 15 seasons and finished his career as an NFL legend. He went to the Pro Bowl six times, was a five-time All-Pro, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Owens' career spanned from 1996 to 2010, during which he played for multiple teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys. He was known for his explosive speed, acrobatic catches, and his ability to create separation from defenders.

Don Hutson

Don Hutson was a true pioneer in the world of American football. Often considered the first modern wide receiver, Hutson revolutionized the position with his exceptional ability to run precise routes and consistently break free from defenders.

As the first player to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season, he held nearly all major receiving records at the time of his retirement in 1943, including career receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Hutson played his entire 11-year career with the Green Bay Packers, where he was a key contributor to the team's multiple championship wins. For his impressive career, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1963 and had his jersey retired by the Packers.

Larry Fitzgerald

Larry Fitzgerald is one of the most recent NFL wide receivers who cemented his legacy as one of the greats. Fitzgerald retired in 2017 after a very successful 17-year career with the Arizona Cardinals.

During his career, he was selected to the Pro Bowl eleven times and amassed many records, including ranking 2nd all-time in career receptions (1,432), career receiving yards (17,492), and consecutive games with a reception (236). He also holds the record for the most receptions in a postseason (30), which he achieved during the Cardinals' run to Super Bowl XLIII in 2008.

Randy Moss

Imagine being such a great player that they invent a term in your sport's vocabulary in your honor. Getting "Mossed" is a common phrase in football, and Randy Moss was the best at it. He is considered by some to be the greatest wide receiver of all time. During his 14-year career, Moss amassed many records, such as being the player with the most receiving touchdowns in a season (23, in 2007) and the most receiving touchdowns in a rookie season (17, in 1998).

Moss was also a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection. He played for five different teams during his career, including the Minnesota Vikings, where he had his best years, and the New England Patriots, where he set the single-season touchdown reception record. In 2018, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, cementing his status as one of the greatest wide receivers to ever play the game.

Calvin Johnson

“Megatron” earned his nickname thanks to his remarkable blend of strength, ability, and speed. Despite not achieving much team success during his career with the Detroit Lions (2007-2015), his outstanding individual numbers were enough to establish him as one of the greatest wide receivers to ever play the game.

Johnson was selected to six consecutive Pro Bowls from 2010 to 2015 and holds many franchise records with the Lions, including the most receiving touchdowns (83), most receiving yards (11,619), and most receptions (731). He also holds several NFL records, such as being the player with the most receiving yards in a single season (1,964 yards in 2012).

Steve Largent

If you retire from the NFL holding every receiving record in the league, it's a sign that you had an incredible career. Steve Largent retired in 1989 as the player with the most receptions (819), receiving yards (13,089), and touchdown receptions (100) in a career.

Largent was the first Seahawks player to have his jersey retired and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1995. After his playing career, he went into politics and served in the U.S. House of Representatives for Oklahoma's 1st congressional district from 1994 to 2002.

Jerry Rice

Widely regarded as the greatest NFL wide receiver of all time, Jerry Rice has achieved numerous accolades. He won three Super Bowls, went to the Pro Bowl 13 times, and was selected as an All-Pro First Team player ten different times.

Rice’s impact on the NFL is accurately reflected in the record books. He is the career leader in many wide receiver categories, including receptions, receiving touchdowns, receiving yards, scrimmage yards, and total touchdowns. His records are a testament to his unparalleled work ethic and dedication to the sport.