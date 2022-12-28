Tua Tagovailoa is once again in the concussion protocol after a hit suffered in the game against the Green Bay Packers. Read here to find out when will the quarterback come back for Miami.

The Miami Dolphins began the season as one of the best teams in the NFL and now, suddenly, they are on the verge of elimination with an 8-7 record. However, with only two games remaining against the Patriots and the Jets, they control their destiny to be in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

In the first year of Mike McDaniel as head coach of the team, Miami found themselves fighting for the AFC East and the top-seed in the conference after an 8-3 record. Then, a brutal stretch in their season changed everyhting. Two losses in the West Coast against the 49ers and Chargers, a crushing defeat in a 32-29 thriller at Buffalo and then another failure at home facing the Packers.

In the two big losing streaks of the Miami Dolphins this season, Tua Tagovailoa's health was the key factor. So far, the quarterback has suffered three concussions in his best statistical season as a pro. Now, after he was tackled by linebacker Kingsley Enagbare in the second quarter facing the Packers, Tua's future is in jeopardy.

How many weeks will Tua Tagovailoa be out in concussion protocol?

In a very controversial situation, which already happened early during this season, Tua Tagovailoa played the entire third and fourth quarters against the Packers following the hit on his head. No one knew about the concussion until one day after the game. For many experts, that might explain why he threw interceptions in the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.

As a consequence, head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Teddy Bridgewater will be the starter for the game of Week 17 against the Patriots in New England. "Moving forward today and the whole team's approach is Teddy Bridgewater is the starter. This is why we thought it was so vital to go after him in free agency. This is why he's done such a diligent job during the course of the season with his own injuries. To be prepared for this opportunity. I know the team feels very fortunate to have him and is very excited for him to get this opportunity he's totally prepared for."

In the case of Tua Tagovailoa's health, Mike McDaniel said they're going to treat it as a day-by-day situation. Nevertheless, considering he already has three concussions in the 2022 NFL Season, Tua probably won't come back in the regular season and, even if the Dolphins make the playoffs as the last Wild Card team, the risk might be too high for the quarterback.