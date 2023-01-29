After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Bengals, Travis Kelce sent a quite agressive message to the Mayor of Cincinnati after he decided to troll his team before the AFC Championship game.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the 2022 AFC Champions. After they defeated the Bengals, Travis Kelce decided to send a message, a quite agressive one, to the Mayor of Cincinnati for roasting his team.

The Chiefs finally ended a winning streak by the Bengals with Joe Burrow as quarterback. He was 3-0 against Kansas City, but the 2022 AFC Championship game was different.

Before this match, Aftab Pureval, who has been the Mayor of Cincinnati since last year, treid to roast the Chiefs, but now he had to take back his words due to Chiefs' victory.

Travis Kelce to Cincinnati Mayor: 'Shut your mouth'

Before the AFC Championship game, Aftab Pureval sent some tweets supporting the Bengals, but also roasting the Chiefs. He says it is 'kind of weird' that the team is not located in Kansas, as it name says, and other type of comments.

But after the big match, he must not be really proud of what he said.

The Chiefs defeated Joe Burrow for the first time since he arrived to Cincinnati. At the end of the game, Kelce responded. "I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor: Know your role and shut your mouth."