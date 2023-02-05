The 2023 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, today, this event is part of the 2022 NFL Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

AFC and NFC meet in the 2023 Pro Bowl. This game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. This year things are different, some players are upset with the changes. Here is all the detailed information about this Pro Bowl game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

From this year things are different since there will be no more 'contact' between the players, now they will play Flag Football, for some it sounds boring, but under this new format things could be more fun with more speedy plays.

The AFC will have Peyton Manning as head coach, with Allen and Burrow as quarterbacks, Mahomes will be gone since he will play in the upcoming Super Bowl 57. On the other hand the NFC have Eli Manning as head coach, Cousins and Geno Smith as quarterback.

AFC vs NFC: Date

AFC vs NFC: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch AFC vs NFC at the 2023 Pro Bowl

This game for the 2023 Pro Bowl, AFC and NFC at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on Sunday, February 5, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN, ESPN APP, ESPN.com, ABC.