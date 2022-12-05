Jimmy Garoppolo is gone, he will not be available for the rest of the 2022 NFL season, again the 49ers are without a quarterback, for the second time in a row in the current season.

What are the 49ers' odds of making the playoffs with Brock Purdy?

The San Francisco 49ers must continue the rest of the 2022 NFL regular season without Jimmy Garoppolo, it hurts to admit it but it's the truth. Things won't be the same without him but at least most offensive players are healthy.

Kyle Shanahan has been the victim of a lot of flak during the start of the 2022 season, but so far he's putting in a top notch work as head coach. But now things will be worse than during Trey Lance's injury.

This time there is no veteran to fill the position left by Jimmy G, things are much worse for the 49ers, they have a rookie quarterback who was the Mr Irrelevant pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

How can Brock Purdy help the 49ers?

Purdy was good during his college years, he had 81 touchdowns and 33 interceptions with 12,170 passing yards. Plus, Purdy was named 2x First-team All-Big 12. That's how good Purdy was during his time with the Iowa State Cyclones.

So far the 49ers’ defensive line is solid as a brick wall, that's something in Purdy's favor who only needs to throw few touchdowns as long as the defense keeps the score.

Purdy has already shown he's good under pressure, he won against the Miami Dolphins last week, and the Dolphins (8-3) are one of the toughest teams this season. They couldn't stop him.

Shanahan is good with new quarterbacks and calling plays, but it's obvious that Purdy will be scrutinized by the 49ers' upcoming rivals (films) and that could be a weak point against him.