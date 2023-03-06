The report cards finally came to light and only two teams have the best ratings, but overall most players are happy with their current franchise.

What was the best NFL report card in 2023?

1,300 players gave their opinion on their current franchise in what is known as the NFL Player Team Report Cards or simply the Report Cards.

These reports are intended not only for franchises to improve certain aspects, but also for other NFL players to know which are the teams with the best services for them as players and for their families.

For analysts, the report cards show that some teams have no interest in improving the treatment of players, much less their facilities.

Which team had the best NFL report card in 2023?

Minnesota Vikings were the only NFL team graded A in all the categories, apparently the players are happy in Minnesota and the overall treatment they have from the franchise.

Another team that had a good review were the Dolphins with seven “A” grades and only one C+ in the treatment of families category.

Aside from the Dolphins and Vikings, the New York Giants are another “happy place” according to their players as they were well graded with six “B” grades and two “A” grades.