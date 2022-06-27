There is an active quarterback who will play in the upcoming 2022 NFL season as the QB with most Super Bowl losses in his 20-year career. Check here who he is.

Most quarterbacks for the 2022 NFL season are youngsters with little experience and no Super Bowl appearances, but aside from experience, talent also counts and an example of a young quarterback who got to a Super Bowl early was Joe Burrow when his team lost against the Los Angeles Rams.

Another young quarterback who recently won a Super Bowl was Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), he also lost a ring against Tom Brady. The first Super Bowl in history was played in 1967, the winning quarterback was Bart Starr.

There are four NFL teams that have never played in a Super Bowl, while 12 NFL teams have never won a big title. The team with the most championships are the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers sharing the first spot.

Who is the active quarterback with most Super Bowl losses?

Believe it or not that quarterback isTom Brady, unfortunately he will be the active quarterback with three Super Bowl losses in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. Two of those losses were the most painful for Brady against the New York Giants. Jim Kelly (r) lost for four SBs.

Brady lost Super Bowl 42, 46 and 52 in 10 appearances as a starter, all his losses were as a player for the New England Patriots, two against Eli Manning (Giants) and one against Nick Foles (Philadelphia Eagles).

The last time Tom Brady won a Super Bowl was in 2020 against Patrick Mahomes in what was his 7th championship ring, in 2021 the Buccaneers lost during the playoffs against the Rams even though the team had a good regular season.

