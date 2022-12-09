In the NFL there are also soccer fans and multiple players and other people from the league have expressed their satisfaction after the Qatar 2022 games, one of them is Bill Belichick.

Why is Bill Belichick happy after Croatia knocked Brazil out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is closer to the end than ever, the quarter-finals began with an electrifying game between Croatia and Brazil, but things did not go well for the Brazilians as they were eliminated during penalty shootouts.

After the quarter-finals the teams will play the semi-finals hoping to reach the big final where anything could happen, but it is likely that France will be one of the national teams that will play in the 2022 World Cup Final.

On the other hand, the NFL is also approaching the postseason, something like the 'knockout stage' of the league, and Bill Belichick knows that the Patriots are in a bad position with a record of 6-6-0 overall entering Week 14.

Why is Belichick supporting Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The truth behind Belichick's happiness after Croatia eliminated Brazil in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup is because his grandparents were born in that country, Croatia, they migrated to the United States in the late 19th century.

After Croatia's recent quarter-final victory over Brazil in the 2022 World Cup, Bill Belichick reacted before entering the Patriots' training field with a “How 'bout that”.

Belichick is the NFL head coach with the most Super Bowl rings with a total of 8 rings, and seven of the rings were with the Patriots and Tom Brady.