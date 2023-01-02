Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season ended with a very attractive game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, but unfortunately the game was suspended during the first quarter.

Why was the Week 17's game between Bills and Bengals suspended?

Monday Night Football had a very interesting matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Both parties searched the win since the beginning of the game, but unfortunately it was suspended after just 10 minutes played.

The Buffalo Bills are currently the favorites to win the Super Bowl LVII. They have had a terrific 2022 season and they arrived to Week 17 as the AFC East champions once again.

On the other hand are the Cincinnati Bengals, who were the runners-up in the Super Bowl LVI. A win in Week 17 was very important to clinch the AFC North title, but the game was suspended due to a very unfortunate situation.

Why was the Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals game suspended?

During the first quarter of the game between Bills and Bengals, Damar Hamlin, Buffalo's safety, suffered a hit by Tee Higgins. After the play, the defensive player went down and the medical staff had to enter the field to check him out.

The game was paused for around 10 minutes before he was taken to the hospital, then it was suspended and players returned to the locker rooms. According to John Sutcliffe from ESPN, medical staff applied CPR on the field in order to help him breathe.

FOX has also reported that Hamlin had pulse, but he was not breathing by his own by the time he arrived to the hospital. Medical staff applied AED and CPR to help the player.

NFL statement on Damar Hamlin's situation

"Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.

Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."