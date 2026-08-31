Malik Nabers’ return date still unclear despite NY Giants WR feeling ‘great’

The New York Giants are targeting a big NFL season after revealing their final 53-man roster, where Odell Beckham Jr. managed to make the cut. Among the key developments, star wide receiver Malik Nabers progressed from individual drills to team sessions at training camp, removing his red no-contact jersey and appearing ready for live action from an outside perspective.

However, with less than two weeks remaining before the Giants open the regular season at home against the Dallas Cowboys, the team’s No. 1 wideout—who is returning from a torn ACL in his right knee—is not committing to an immediate return.

According to Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News, Nabers was noncommittal regarding any specific return date, whether for Week 1 or otherwise. While he feels great, he still faces several physical checkpoints before knowing he is completely ready.

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Nabers focused on health and mental readiness

Nabers is focused on returning as soon as possible. Despite taking risks and feeling ready to play, head coach John Harbaugh may ultimately decide to protect his health rather than rush him onto the field.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants.

“My mind is focused on playing the regular season: playing whenever that happens,” Nabers said following Monday’s practice. “There are still some things you have to check off the list to participate. I’m still going through that, still listening to the trainers, still listening to the doctors and sharing everything with them.”

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Nabers prefers to keep those specific health checkpoints private, though he corrected himself during media availability, from feeling “pretty good” to “really good, honestly.” Still, lingering doubts remain over whether his progress is enough to put him in uniform when the Cowboys arrive in town on the night of September 13 for their debut in the 2026-26 NFL season.

“That’s going to be a decision made when the time comes,” Nabers added. “There are certain things that, as a football player, you have to mentally prepare before going into a game where everyone is watching you, so if you make a mistake it’s broadcast to everyone. Nobody really knows, so I want to be able to go out there and not make mistakes, and just be able to move all over the field and do what I do. I’m getting there, without a doubt. I’m getting there.”